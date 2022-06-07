Vita Ayala, Alyssa Wong, and an All-Star Lineup of Artists Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of New Mutants

In 1982, X-Men visionary Chris Claremont and legendary comic book artist Bob McLeod expanded the mutant mythos with the first of many X-MEN spinoff books: NEW MUTANTS. Introducing the next generation of mutantkind with hard-hitting, thrilling coming-of-age adventures, the series represented a profound shift for the franchise and is celebrated for its diverse and layered cast of characters and its influential, and at times experimental, storytelling.

Over the last 40 years, NEW MUTANTS has continued to be a timeless yet contemporary voice for the marginalized youth who must grow up in a harsh, cruel world. This September, Marvel Comics is proud to honor the anniversary of this groundbreaking series with a supersized issue! Crafted by current series writer Vita Ayala, NEW MUTANTS #30 will be a mosaic love letter dedicated to the mutant youngsters who have become the beacon and hope of a new generation of X-Men.

Commemorating classic and new characters alike, this collection of shorts featuring artwork by talents such as Alex Lins, Jason Loo, Emma Kubert, and more, celebrates four decades’ worth of the joys and tribulations of being young, brave and gifted in the world of X. In honor of the book’s anniversary issue, McCleod has returned to his creation, showcasing the team’s original roster on a new variant cover.

“So many fans have come up to me at conventions and told me what a huge impact the New Mutants had on them in their teen years, and how relatable they were in all of their diversity. Native Americans, African Americans, Kentuckians, all finally seeing themselves represented in the comics. It's been very humbling,” McCleod said of the team’s impact. “Our New Mutants have gone through so many changes over the decades that I often didn't recognize them as the same characters we created. So I was very pleased to get the chance to come full circle and do a variant cover homage to their very first published appearance on the cover of AMAZING HEROES #16. I hope fans continue to enjoy them for another 40 years!”

The issue will also feature a fourth-wall-breaking short by special guest writer Alyssa Wong, starring one of the most popular characters to debut in the series: Deadpool!

“What an honor to come aboard NEW MUTANTS for its 40th anniversary!” Wong said. “NEW MUTANTS is such a delight. It's gonna be a party — so of course, I'm bringing Deadpool.”