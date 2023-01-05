New Mutant Karma Takes the Spotlight in Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Life on Krakoa has been good to Karma! She’s been able to expel her twin brother’s trapped psyche from her mind, undertake heroic missions as a New Mutant, and has even found the time to begin dating fellow mutant Galura—but when her relationship hits the rocks, everything seems to start falling apart...

Kicking off today in LOVE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #31, “Karma in Love” is the latest six-part story arc in Marvel Unlimited’s romance anthology series by Harvey-award winning writer/artist Trung Le Nguyen and colorist Tríona Farrell. With new issues available every Thursday on the app, LOVE UNLIMITED offers romance and heartbreak, tension and drama, all while diving into the relationships of Marvel’s most swoon-worthy characters.

We spoke to Trung Le Nguyen (The Magic Fish) about “Karma in Love”; what readers can expect from this latest story, and what lies ahead for Xuân in her “fresh start” on Krakoa.

First off, you clarify that we’ve been pronouncing Xuân’s (formerly “Xi’an”) name wrong! Can you speak a bit about her name change?

TRUNG LE NGUYEN: For sure! I’ve had quite a journey around Karma’s civilian name. As a reader who spoke Vietnamese as a child, it was really difficult for me to connect with Karma because I knew her name was gibberish. For example, the “sh” sound in “Xi’an” doesn’t exist in the Vietnamese language. Vietnamese written language uses a Latin alphabet. You don’t have to phonetically approximate the sounds because we already use letters you know. For a long time, I was very put off by it. Then, as I delved through the character’s history, I learned that she was created in 1980. The effective end of the Vietnam War was only five years earlier, in 1975. Before then, most English-speakers had never even heard of Vietnam. I’m sure, for English speakers, doing the research of simply naming her was difficult at the time, and once deadlines are thrown into the mix it becomes prohibitively difficult! It became clear to me that she was made from a place of consideration; that her creators were trying to bring a character into the fold who weathered a specific humanitarian crisis. Karma, like my parents, is a Vietnamese boat person. She’s a refugee. Karma is part of the Vietnamese diaspora, a việt kiều on Krakoa. In clarifying her name—or renaming her—I wanted to nod to her comic book origins by keeping her name as close to its original as possible while making it legible to readers familiar with Vietnamese. I changed very few letters, but I think it helps give her a fresh start. That’s why I named her “Xuân” [pronounced “Swun”]. It means “Spring.”