What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This April

29,000 comics. All on one supercharged app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including the Marvel Unlimited app’s exclusive vertical Infinity Comics.

Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s many features, and read on for the new series and titles hitting the award-winning service this month. And, stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited.

This April—Kang wages war against time itself, Silk gains public attention, Mayor Wilson Fisk exerts his Kingpin influence as DEVIL’S REIGN engulfs New York City, and Jennifer Walters, AKA the sensational She-Hulk, has a whole life to rebuild now that she’s back in control and calling the shots! Marvel Unlimited readers will also journey across the Wastelands in one-shot specials starring Marvel heroes of the future—including Star-Lord and Black Widow. Plus, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE races toward its magic-upending finale... who will be the new Sorcerer Supreme?