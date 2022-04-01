What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This April
Spider-Man: Ben Reilly stars in a classic adventure, She-Hulk calls the shots in a new solo series, and Kang takes on time itself.
This April—Kang wages war against time itself, Silk gains public attention, Mayor Wilson Fisk exerts his Kingpin influence as DEVIL’S REIGN engulfs New York City, and Jennifer Walters, AKA the sensational She-Hulk, has a whole life to rebuild now that she’s back in control and calling the shots! Marvel Unlimited readers will also journey across the Wastelands in one-shot specials starring Marvel heroes of the future—including Star-Lord and Black Widow. Plus, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE races toward its magic-upending finale... who will be the new Sorcerer Supreme?
Grab the full list of weekly additions!
NEW ON APRIL 4
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #83
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #4
- DEVIL'S REIGN #2
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #19
- TIMELESS #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
NEW ON APRIL 11
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #84
- BLACK WIDOW #13
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #2
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #35
- ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1
- INFERNO #4 EVENT FINALE!
- SHANG-CHI #7
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #17
- THE DARKHOLD OMEGA #1 EVENT FINALE!
- THE MARVELS #7
- THOR #20
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #5 SERIES FINALE!
- WASTELANDERS: DOOM #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- X-MEN #6
NEW ON APRIL 18
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85
- DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- DARK AGES #4
- DARKHAWK #5 SERIES FINALE!
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE #1
- DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #39
- HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #3
- MARAUDERS #27 SERIES FINALE!
- MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #2
- SPIDER-WOMAN #18
- STAR WARS #20
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #20
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - EYE OF THE STORM #1
- THE THING #3
- WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- X-MEN LEGENDS #10
NEW ON APRIL 25
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86
- AVENGERS #52
- BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: X-MEN/BLACK KNIGHT #1
- DEFENDERS #5 SERIES FINALE!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1
- DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1
- ETERNALS #9
- HULK #3
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #34
- MOON KNIGHT #7
- PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #4
- SHE-HULK #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- SILK #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #1
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #18
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #13
- STRANGE ACADEMY #15
- VENOM #4
