Published April 1, 2022

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This April

Spider-Man: Ben Reilly stars in a classic adventure, She-Hulk calls the shots in a new solo series, and Kang takes on time itself.

by Robyn Belt

This April—Kang wages war against time itself, Silk gains public attention, Mayor Wilson Fisk exerts his Kingpin influence as DEVIL’S REIGN engulfs New York City, and Jennifer Walters, AKA the sensational She-Hulk, has a whole life to rebuild now that she’s back in control and calling the shots! Marvel Unlimited readers will also journey across the Wastelands in one-shot specials starring Marvel heroes of the future—including Star-Lord and Black Widow. Plus, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE races toward its magic-upending finale... who will be the new Sorcerer Supreme?

SHE-HULK (2022) #1

NEW ON APRIL 4

NEW ON APRIL 11

NEW ON APRIL 18

NEW ON APRIL 25

