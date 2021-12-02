What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This December
Marvel’s heroes are plunged into the ‘Dark Ages,’ Death comes for Doctor Strange, and a new chapter from the ‘Demon Days’ saga!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download our all-new, supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $60!
29,000 comics. One supercharged app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including Marvel’s Infinity Comics. Vertically-scrolling stories designed for phone and tablet, the Infinity Comics lineup offers fresh entry points and exclusive series by Marvel’s top creators!
Marvel Unlimited members can also easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and reading lists.
Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s brand-new app features, and read on for the new series and titles hitting the award-winning service this month. And, stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate by following us on Marvel.com, or Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited.
This December—an exciting slate of titles are in store! A danger older than the Earth threatens everything (and everyone) in existence as the DARK AGES hits the Marvel Universe! X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions—but none of it will be enough. Plus, the origin of the Master of Time continues to unravel in KANG THE CONQUEROR (2021), Death comes for Doctor Strange, Magneto stands trial for his crimes against Krakoa, and Marvel Stormbreaker Peach Momoko spins a new legend from her ‘Demon Days’ saga in DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1!
Marvel Unlimited app readers can also expect brand-new series and specials from the Infinity Comics lineup! (Including a surprise drop mid-month!) First up? SPIDER-BOTS ACTIVATE! For most of his crime-fighting career, Spider-Man has worked on his own—but some jobs are too big even for a wall-crawling wonder! Luckily, he’s got a team of technological wonders called the SPIDER-BOTS, who’re equipped with some of the most cutting-edge tech this side of Avengers Tower. Creators Jordan Blum and Alberto Albuquerque bring you this new, weekly series with fresh chapters each Friday! Rounding out the month is a New Year’s one-shot starring an Omega-level mutant, and a new story arc starring Deadpool and Juggernaut kicks off in X-MEN UNLIMITED #13 by Fabian Nicieza and Matt Horak! All this, and a jaw-dropping mid-series chapter from SPINE-TINGLING SPIDER-MAN by Saladin Ahmed and Juan Ferreyra!
NEW ON DECEMBER 6
- AVENGERS #48
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #32
- DARK AGES #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- HELLIONS #15
- NEW MUTANTS #21
- SINISTER WAR #4 EVENT FINALE!
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9
- THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING #1
- ULTIMATE COMICS FALLOUT #4 FACSIMILE EDITION
- W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #4
NEW ON DECEMBER 13
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #73 SINISTER WAR TIE-IN!
- AVENGERS: TECH-ON #2
- CHAMPIONS #9
- DAREDEVIL #34
- DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #2
- DEFENDERS #2
- EXCALIBUR #23
- EXTREME CARNAGE: TOXIN #1
- KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- SHANG-CHI #4
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #14
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #4
- X-FORCE #23
NEW ON DECEMBER 20
- BLACK WIDOW #11
- ETERNALS: THANOS RISES #1
- EXTREME CARNAGE: AGONY #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #35
- FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #4
- IRON MAN #12
- KANG THE CONQUEROR #2
- MARAUDERS #24
- SPIDER-WOMAN #15
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #16
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - BOUSHH #1
- THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WAKANDA #1
- THE MIGHTY VALKYRIES #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #2
- X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2
NEW ON DECEMBER 27
- ALIEN #7
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1 EVENT DEBUT!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #36
- GAMMA FLIGHT #4
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 SERIES COMPLETE!
- MOON KNIGHT #3
- REPTIL #4 SERIES COMPLETE!
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #16
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #3
- THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #4
- X-CORP #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- X-MEN #3
- X-MEN LEGENDS #7
- X-MEN: THE ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
Marvel Unlimited members have access to some of the greatest Marvel Comics featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, and more! Not a Marvel Unlimited member? Join today!
This amazing service is accessible through Marvel Unlimited on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has an endless Reading Guide section that helps you uncover pathways into the Marvel Universe through your favorite characters, events, starting points, and recommended series!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available.*
Start your comics journey with the all-new, all-different Marvel Unlimited! Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this award-winning experience for yourself.
Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!
*Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See https://www.marvel.com/insider/home for program terms and details.