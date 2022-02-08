What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This February
Dive into brand-new #1s starring Hulk, Black Panther, Venom, Kate Bishop, and more!
This February—Get ready for a fresh slate of all-new series starring the Hulk, Black Panther (from Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley), Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, and Venom! Plus, the DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE event continues to have ramifications on the magical corner of Marvel, as all of Earth's sorcerers unite to address a Multiversal incursion! The Fantastic Four's THING steps into a brand-new adventure, the Star Wars galaxy celebrates LIFE DAY, and the X-Men are forever changed when new foe Doctor Stasis makes themselves known.
NEW ON FEBRUARY 7
- AMAZING FANTASY #4
- DARKHAWK #3
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: AVENGERS #1
- STAR WARS #18
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #17
- STRANGE ACADEMY PRESENTS: THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1
- WINTER GUARD #3
- X-MEN LEGENDS #8
NEW ON FEBRUARY 14
- ALIEN #8
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78
- AVENGERS: TECH-ON #4
- DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4
- ETERNALS #7
- EXCALIBUR #25
- HELLIONS #17
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11
- STRANGE ACADEMY #13
- THE THING #1
- VENOM #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
NEW ON FEBRUARY 21
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78.BEY
- BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2
- DARK AGES #3
- FANTASTIC FOUR ANNIVERSARY TRIBUTE #1
- KANG THE CONQUEROR #4
- KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #3
- MOON KNIGHT #5
- S.W.O.R.D. #10
- SHANG-CHI #6
- SPIDER-WOMAN #17
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #16
- THE DARKHOLD: WASP #1
- X-FORCE #25
NEW ON FEBRUARY 28
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #79
- BLACK PANTHER #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #3
- HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- HULK #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- IRON MAN #14
- STAR WARS: LIFE DAY #1
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #2
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #5
- THOR #19
- WOLVERINE #18
- X-FORCE: KILLSHOT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1
- X-MEN #5
