New on Marvel Unlimited This Week

The giant-sized ‘Immortal Hulk’ finale, the epic conclusion to ‘World War She-Hulk,’ and an all-new Black Panther legend!
New on Marvel Unlimited: The IMMORTAL HULK and Bruce Banner face their final fate in irradiated hell, She-Hulk takes on the Winter Guard, and the earliest days of T’Challa: Black Panther when he was still Wakanda’s prince! Then, Kang stalks his future self as his definitive origin continues!
Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library:
NEW ON JANUARY 17
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #76
- AVENGERS #49
- BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #1
- ETERNALS FOREVER #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- GAMMA FLIGHT #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- IMMORTAL HULK #50 SERIES COMPLETE!
- IRON MAN #13
- KANG THE CONQUEROR #3
- KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #2
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #31
- SHANG-CHI #5
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #15
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #1
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: CROSSROADS #4
- THE DARKHOLD: IRON MAN #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #3
- X-FORCE #24
- X-MEN #4
IMMORTAL HULK (2018) #50
The giant-sized finale! Down in the Below-Place, the Hulk searches among the ghosts of the past for the answers to all his questions. The One Below All, the Green Door, Samuel Sterns, Jackie McGee and Bruce Banner. It's all been leading here. This is the last issue of IMMORTAL HULK.
AVENGERS (2018) #49
“World War She-Hulk” goes nuclear! War beneath the waves. The Winter Hulk has been sent to Atlantis with a dark mission. And things will get even darker and bloodier if the Russian super-assassin Red Widow has her way. But no matter who wins, She-Hulk and the Avengers will be changed forever! And next month, it all explodes in AVENGERS #750!
BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS (2021) #1
Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey! T'Challa and Hunter are brothers growing up in the idyllic royal palace of Wakanda. Theirs goes beyond the usual sibling rivalry, though—Hunter, although older, is adopted, and T'Challa is the true heir to the throne. Both brothers wrestle with fairness and the future, readying themselves for responsibility, when tragedy strikes and takes the choice from them. This new series will explore the moments that make T'Challa who he is, from his adventurous upbringing, to his walkabout as a teen where he meets the enchanting Ororo Munroe before she becomes the legendary Storm, to when he first invites the Fantastic Four into Wakanda! Son, Brother, Warrior, King—as each chapter unfolds, more pieces of the Black Panther will emerge.
KANG THE CONQUEROR (2021) #3
Young Kang stalks his future self to the site of his first major battle with the Avengers, hoping to change the course of his destiny once and for all. But the fate of the villainous Doctor Doom has long been entwined with Kang's—and no one interferes with Victor Von Doom's timeline but Victor Von Doom. It's Kang vs. Kang vs. Doom—with the future of the universe on the line!
