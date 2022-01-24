An All-New Phoenix Rises
Read ‘Phoenix Song: Echo’ #1 on Marvel Unlimited now, and see what other new titles we’re reading this week!
New on Marvel Unlimited: The Phoenix Force has chosen, and street fighter (plus former Ronin) Echo is its all-new host! And, THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO heats up, Earth scrambles to defend its borders in the fallout to DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE, and Throg, Frog of Thunder, accepts a mission as Asgard’s new Master of Spies!
Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library!
NEW ON JANUARY 24
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #2
- FANTASTIC FOUR #37
- PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #10
- THE UNITED STATES OF CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- THOR #18
- X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #3
- ETERNALS BY GAIMAN & ROMITA JR. INFINITY COMIC (2022) #7
- ETERNALS BY GAIMAN & ROMITA JR. INFINITY COMIC (2022) #8
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #19
PHOENIX SONG: ECHO (2021) #1
Straight out of her transformation in AVENGERS (2018), Echo gets an exhilarating solo series from bestseller Rebecca Roanhorse! Against all odds, one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe chose Maya Lopez, a deaf street fighter, as its new avatar. And the burning question on everyone's minds is: Why?! But Echo is the last person to answer. Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix's overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control. Avengers artist Luca Maresca joins superstar writer Rebecca Roanhorse for a story that will light the universe on fire!
DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE (2021) #2
Rest in Peace Stephen Strange! With the Sorcerer Supreme gone, so too are Earth's magical defenses! Now the rest of Earth's heroes have their hands full with multiple invasions from other dimensions. Some are familiar, but some are new… and frightening! Meet the Three Mothers!
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO (2021) #3
Avengers reunion! Judge, Jury, and Hexecutioner! The truth won't stay buried. Nor will the Scarlet Witch… Who lurks in the shadows, and what do they know about Wanda Maximoff’s untimely end?
