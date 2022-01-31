Krakoa Faces Its Destiny
Secrets long buried come to light as X-Men saga ‘Inferno’ continues. See what other new titles we’re reading on Marvel Unlimited this week!
New on Marvel Unlimited: The secrets of Krakoa come blazing to the surface as the X-Men’s INFERNO rages, Moon Knight gets a new partner-in-protection, and all-new creative team continues the “Beyond” era of Spider-Man! Plus, the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS sweeps across the Star Wars galaxy, and Emma Frost throws down (in space) in an all-new issue of MARAUDERS!
Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library!
NEW ON JANUARY 31
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #77
- BLACK WIDOW #12
- DAREDEVIL #35
- INFERNO #2
- MARAUDERS #25
- MOON KNIGHT #4
- S.W.O.R.D. #9
- SPIDER-WOMAN #16
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #17
- STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - IG-88 #1
- WOLVERINE #17
- X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #20
- ETERNALS BY NEIL GAIMAN INFINITY COMIC #9
- ETERNALS BY NEIL GAIMAN INFINITY COMIC #10
- ETERNALS BY NEIL GAIMAN INFINITY COMIC #11
INFERNO (2021) #2
Feel the fire of Moira X! Secrets. Lies. They have a way of coming out and biting you when you least expect them. The secrets and lies of Krakoa will shake it to its foundation. Head of X Jonathan Hickman, continues a tale of consequences with one of his first Marvel collaborators, artist Stefano Caselli!
MOON KNIGHT (2021) #4
A night in the life! From waking till midnight, Moon Knight's life is filled with peril. A mysterious foe attacks from a new and unexpected direction, an old friend comes to visit and Moon Knight finds himself answering the same question over and over again: "Why do you wear the mask?" Featuring a guest appearance from the striped sensation Tigra!
THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #77
Kelly Thompson and Sara Pichelli pick up the baton to define this new era for Spider-Man. The Beyond Corporation has retuned and this is your chance to meet the people who've brought you the new (and improved) Spider-Man. There's a target on Spider-Man's back and one of his classic villains is out for blood.
