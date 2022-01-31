Krakoa Faces Its Destiny

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!

New on Marvel Unlimited: The secrets of Krakoa come blazing to the surface as the X-Men’s INFERNO rages, Moon Knight gets a new partner-in-protection, and all-new creative team continues the “Beyond” era of Spider-Man! Plus, the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS sweeps across the Star Wars galaxy, and Emma Frost throws down (in space) in an all-new issue of MARAUDERS!

Read more about our top comic picks of the week, and see what else is brand-new to the digital comics mega-library!

NEW ON JANUARY 31

Feel the fire of Moira X! Secrets. Lies. They have a way of coming out and biting you when you least expect them. The secrets and lies of Krakoa will shake it to its foundation. Head of X Jonathan Hickman, continues a tale of consequences with one of his first Marvel collaborators, artist Stefano Caselli!