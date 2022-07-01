Comics
Published July 1, 2022

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This July

The next phase in X-Men history begins across ‘Immortal X-Men,’ ‘X-Men Red,’ ‘Marauders,’ and more!

by Robyn Belt

This July—the Quiet Council determines the fate of Krakoa (and the entire planet) in IMMORTAL X-MEN…if they can sort out their own drama first! Captain Pryde and the MARAUDERS take to the seas once more, Storm becomes something greater than a queen on mutantkind’s new planet in X-MEN RED, and Hobie Brown stars in his own series as SPIDER-PUNK! Plus, Doctor Strange enters the NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES, a new era of two Captain Americas begins, and Wilson Fisk’s crusade against New York’s heroes careens towards its violent end in the conclusion to DEVIL’S REIGN!

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #1

NEW ON JULY 4

NEW ON JULY 11

NEW ON JULY 18

NEW ON JULY 25

WHAT'S COMING TO MARVEL UNLIMITED THIS MONTH

CAPTAIN AMERICA (2022) #0

DARK AGES (2021) #6

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD (2022) #1

DEVIL'S REIGN (2021) #6

DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES (2022) #1

MARAUDERS (2022) #1

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #1

SPIDER-PUNK (2022) #1

STRANGE (2022) #2

X-MEN RED (2022) #1

X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII (2022) #1

