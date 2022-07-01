What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This July
The next phase in X-Men history begins across ‘Immortal X-Men,’ ‘X-Men Red,’ ‘Marauders,’ and more!
This July—the Quiet Council determines the fate of Krakoa (and the entire planet) in IMMORTAL X-MEN…if they can sort out their own drama first! Captain Pryde and the MARAUDERS take to the seas once more, Storm becomes something greater than a queen on mutantkind’s new planet in X-MEN RED, and Hobie Brown stars in his own series as SPIDER-PUNK! Plus, Doctor Strange enters the NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES, a new era of two Captain Americas begins, and Wilson Fisk’s crusade against New York’s heroes careens towards its violent end in the conclusion to DEVIL’S REIGN!
Grab the full list of new series and titles here!
NEW ON JULY 4
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93 STORY ARC FINALE!
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #37
- DARK AGES #6
- GHOST RIDER #2 SERIES FINALE!
- HULK #5
- HULK: GRAND DESIGN - MONSTER #1
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #1 SERIES DEBUT!
- IRON FIST #2
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #36
- SILK #3
- SILVER SURFER REBIRTH #3
- SPIDER-WOMAN #21 SERIES FINALE!
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #21
- X-CELLENT #2
NEW ON JULY 11
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #238 FACSIMILE EDITION
- BLACK WIDOW #15 SERIES FINALE!
- CAPTAIN MARVEL ANNUAL #1
- DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #1 NEW SERIES!
- DEVIL'S REIGN #6 EVENT FINALE!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #42
- MARAUDERS #1 NEW SERIES!
- MOON KNIGHT #10
- SHE-HULK #3
- SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- SPIDER-PUNK #1 NEW SERIES!
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #22
- STRANGE #2
- THE THING #6 SERIES FINALE!
- X-FORCE #27
- X-FORCE ANNUAL #1
- X-MEN RED #1 NEW SERIES!
NEW ON JULY 18
- BLACK PANTHER #5
- CAPTAIN CARTER #2
- ELEKTRA #100 ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL!
- ETERNALS #11
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #37
- STAR WARS #22
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #22
- VENOM #7
- WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #2
- X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII #1 NEW SERIES!
- X-MEN #10
NEW ON JULY 25
- AVENGERS #55
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #0 CAPTAIN AMERICA SPECIAL!
- DOCTOR STRANGE: NEXUS OF NIGHTMARES #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- HULK #6
- SHANG-CHI #11
- SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #2
- WOLVERINE #20
