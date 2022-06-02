What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This June
Clea steps up as the new Sorcerer Supreme, a throwback to Wolverine’s Madripoor days, and a “back to the beginning” series starring Eddie Brock’s Venom.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Get a year of Marvel Unlimited for $60 with code MADNESS at checkout. Terms and conditions apply.
29,000 comics. All on one supercharged, award-winning app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including the app’s exclusive vertical Infinity Comics lineup.
This June—Doctor Strange is dead, so (former) Dark Dimension ruler Clea steps up to defend Earth as its Sorcerer Supreme in STRANGE. Creator Larry Hama takes readers back to the shores of Madripoor in WOLVERINE: PATCH (2022). Relive the earliest days of Eddie Brock (and his symbiote co-host) in VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR, and Agent Peggy Carter steps into a time that’s not her own as Super-Soldier CAPTAIN CARTER! Plus, DEVIL’S REIGN reaches its penultimate chapter, Spider-Gwen enters the GWENVERSE, and the Watcher is on trial in the midst of “Reckoning War”!
Grab the full list of new series and titles here!
NEW ON JUNE 6
- ALIEN #10
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #4
- DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #3 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT #1 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #3 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #41 RECKONING WAR TIE-IN!
- MOON KNIGHT #9
- SPIDER-WOMAN #20
- STAR WARS #21
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - EYE OF THE STORM #2
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #15
- STRANGE #1 NEW SERIES!
- THE THING #5
- WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #1 WORLD OF “WHAT IF?”!
- X-MEN #9
- X-MEN LEGENDS #12
NEW ON JUNE 13
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92
- CAPTAIN CARTER #1 NEW SERIES!
- DEMON DAYS: BLOOD FEUD #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- DEVIL'S REIGN #5
- ETERNALS #10
- HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #5
- PUNISHER #1 NEW SERIES!
- SABRETOOTH #2
- SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #1 NEW SERIES!
- STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #3
- STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #1 NEW SERIES!
- STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2
- STRANGE ACADEMY #17
- THE MARVELS #9
- THOR #23
- VENOM #6
- WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
NEW ON JUNE 20
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92.BEY
- AVENGERS #54
- CARNAGE #1 NEW SERIES!
- ETERNALS: THE HERETIC #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 RECKONING WAR TIE-IN!
- STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #2
- THE MARVELS #9
NEW ON JUNE 27
- AVENGERS FOREVER #4
- BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN #3
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #5 SERIES FINALE!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #3 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #3 DEVIL’S REIGN TIE-IN!
- ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- IRON MAN #18
- MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #2
- MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #4
- SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #2
- SHANG-CHI #10
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #21
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #19
- VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 NEW SERIES!
- WOLVERINE: PATCH #1 NEW SERIES!
Marvel Unlimited members can easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides. Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s many features, and stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited. This amazing service is accessible on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has an endless Reading Guide section that helps you uncover pathways through characters, events, plus recommended starting points and storylines!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan. See what rewards are available.*
Start your journey into comics on Marvel Unlimited. Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this experience for yourself.
*Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See https://www.marvel.com/insider/home for program terms and details.