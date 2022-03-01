What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This March
‘Devil’s Reign’ begins, the ‘Trial of Magneto’ wraps, and Avengers of the Multiverse assemble in ‘Avengers Forever’!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics. Download our supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today!
29,000 comics. One supercharged app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including Marvel’s Infinity Comics. Vertically-scrolling stories designed for phone and tablet, the Infinity Comics lineup offers fresh entry points and exclusive series by Marvel’s top creators!
Marvel Unlimited members can also easily uncover new corners of the Marvel Universe, following their favorite characters and series, or kicking off their comics journey through personalized recommendations and Reading Guides.
Grab even more details on Marvel Unlimited’s brand-new app features, and read on for the new series and titles hitting the award-winning service this month. And, stay tuned for new additions to the Infinity Comics slate on Marvel.com, or by following Marvel Unlimited on Facebook and Twitter at @MarvelUnlimited.
This March—An army of Super Villains descend on Hell’s Kitchen as the DEVIL’S REIGN begins! Who will defend New York’s many heroes from Kingpin’s political wrath? Before kicking off this street-level event, conclude DAREDEVIL (2019), wrapping this month on Marvel Unlimited. Also concluding in epic style? The TRIAL OF MAGNETO. Who (actually) killed the Scarlet Witch? Plus, get ready for the Avengers of the Multiverse in AVENGERS FOREVER, the finale of Kang the Conqueror’s origin, and a giant-sized adventure starring Black Cat.
Grab the full release slate of weekly additions!
NEW ON MARCH 7
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80
- AVENGERS #50
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #34
- DAREDEVIL #36 SERIES FINALE!
- DARKHAWK #4
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: SPIDER-MAN #1
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: WHITE FOX #1
- FANTASTIC FOUR #38
- MARAUDERS #26
- NEW MUTANTS #23
- PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #2
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #18
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #18
- THE DARKHOLD: BLACK BOLT #1
- THE MARVELS #6
- VENOM #2
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SISTERS OF BATTLE #4
- WINTER GUARD #4 SERIES FINALE!
- X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #4
NEW ON MARCH 14
- AMAZING FANTASY #5 SERIES FINALE!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #80.BEY
- CAPTAIN AMERICA/IRON MAN #1
- DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLADE #1
- DEMON DAYS: X-MEN CREATOR'S CUT #1 BEHIND-THE-SCENES!
- DEVIL'S REIGN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- FANTASTIC FOUR: LIFE STORY #5
- GIANT-SIZE BLACK CAT: INFINITY SCORE #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- HELLIONS #18 SERIES FINALE!
- INFERNO #3
- MARVEL'S VOICES: COMMUNITY #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- STAR WARS #19
- STAR WARS: CRIMSON REIGN #1
- X-MEN LEGENDS #9
NEW ON MARCH 21
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #81
- DEFENDERS #4
- DEMON DAYS: RISING STORM #1
- ETERNALS #8
- EXCALIBUR #26 SERIES FINALE!
- HULK #2
- KA-ZAR LORD OF THE SAVAGE LAND #4
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #12
- STRANGE ACADEMY #14
- THE THING #2
- WASTELANDERS: WOLVERINE #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- X-FORCE #26
NEW ON MARCH 28
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #82
- AVENGERS #51
- AVENGERS FOREVER #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- AVENGERS: TECH-ON #5
- BLACK PANTHER #2
- HAWKEYE: KATE BISHOP #2
- IRON MAN #15
- KANG THE CONQUEROR #5 SERIES FINALE!
- MOON KNIGHT #6
- MS. MARVEL: BEYOND THE LIMIT #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #3
- S.W.O.R.D. #11 SERIES FINALE!
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #19
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC - TRAIL OF SHADOWS #3
- THE DARKHOLD: SPIDER-MAN #1
- VENOM #3
- WASTELANDERS: HAWKEYE #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- WOLVERINE #19
- X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #5 EVENT FINALE!
Marvel Unlimited members have access to some of the greatest Marvel Comics featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, and more! Not a Marvel Unlimited member? Join today!
This amazing service is accessible through Marvel Unlimited on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has an endless Reading Guide section that helps you uncover pathways into the Marvel Universe through your favorite characters, events, starting points, and recommended series!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available.*
Start your comics journey with the all-new, all-different Marvel Unlimited! Download the app for iOS or Android devices today to gain this award-winning experience for yourself.
*Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See https://www.marvel.com/insider/home for program terms and details.