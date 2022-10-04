What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This October
‘Judgment Day’ awaits the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals. Jessica Jones meets her Variants, and Daredevil picks up the Kingpin's pieces in a new series.
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service
30,000 comics. All on one supercharged, award-winning app. Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, now offers readers even more of the latest and greatest comics just three months after they’re in stores, including titles from the app’s exclusive Infinity Comics lineup.
This October—The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals—Marvel’s mightiest super-powered families—face Celestial retribution in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY! What’s been brewing in the pages of current X-Men comics and ETERNALS (2021) reaches its head when mutantkind and the Eternals’ secrets are revealed to both sides! With the Avengers smack in the middle of imminent war. Plus, THE VARIANTS: a mystery series from Gail Simone and Phil Noto—what will Jessica Jones do when she encounters alternate versions of herself from every corner of the Multiverse? DAREDEVIL takes a body count as he and Hell’s Kitchen recover from DEVIL’S REIGN, the Defenders go BEYOND with a new team lineup, writer Chris Claremont returns for a classic GAMBIT heist, and the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN celebrates issue #900 with a giant-sized anniversary special.
Plus, with October comes a host of Halloween spotlights! Look out in the Marvel Unlimited app for scary series recommendations, and stay tuned to Marvel.com to be haunted by Mephisto all month long.
Grab the full list of new series and titles hitting Marvel Unlimited each Monday.
NEW ON OCTOBER 3
- AVENGERS #57
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6 #900 ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL!
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2
- IRON CAT #1
- IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1
- MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1
- SABRETOOTH #4
- SHE-HULK #4
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #3
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #21
- STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #3
- STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #2
- THE VARIANTS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT #1 ONE-SHOT SPECIAL!
- VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #3
- WOLVERINE: PATCH #3
- X-CELLENT #4
- X-FORCE #29
- X-MEN RED #4
NEW ON OCTOBER 10
- AVENGERS FOREVER #7
- BLACK PANTHER #7
- CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2
- CARNAGE #4
- GHOST RIDER #4
- JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #2
- LEGION OF X #3
- SABRETOOTH #5 SERIES FINALE!
- STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #4
- STRANGE ACADEMY #18 SERIES FINALE!
- WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #5 SERIES FINALE!
- X-CELLENT #5
NEW ON OCTOBER 17
- A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT #1 EVE OF JUDGMENT DAY!
- CAPTAIN CARTER #4
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #39
- DAREDEVIL #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- FANTASTIC FOUR #45
- IMMORTAL X-MEN #4
- MARAUDERS #4
- MOON KNIGHT #13
- NEW MUTANTS #27
- PUNISHER #4
- SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #4
- SPIDER-PUNK #3
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #25
- STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- WOLVERINE #23
NEW ON OCTOBER 24
- A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 JUDGMENT DAY ARRIVES!
- ALIEN ANNUAL #1
- AVENGERS #58
- DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #3
- DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- IRON MAN #21
- KNIGHTS OF X #4
- MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #5 SERIES FINALE!
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40
- MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #2
- SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #5 SERIES FINALE!
- SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- SHE-HULK #5
- SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #4
- STAR WARS #25
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25
- STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4
- THE MARVELS #12 SERIES FINALE!
- VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #4
NEW ON OCTOBER 31
