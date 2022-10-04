Comics
Published October 4, 2022

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This October

‘Judgment Day’ awaits the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals. Jessica Jones meets her Variants, and Daredevil picks up the Kingpin's pieces in a new series.

by Robyn Belt

This October—The Avengers, the X-Men, and the Eternals—Marvel’s mightiest super-powered families—face Celestial retribution in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY! What’s been brewing in the pages of current X-Men comics and ETERNALS (2021) reaches its head when mutantkind and the Eternals’ secrets are revealed to both sides! With the Avengers smack in the middle of imminent war. Plus, THE VARIANTS: a mystery series from Gail Simone and Phil Noto—what will Jessica Jones do when she encounters alternate versions of herself from every corner of the Multiverse? DAREDEVIL takes a body count as he and Hell’s Kitchen recover from DEVIL’S REIGN, the Defenders go BEYOND with a new team lineup, writer Chris Claremont returns for a classic GAMBIT heist, and the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN celebrates issue #900 with a giant-sized anniversary special.

Cover to A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #1.

NEW ON OCTOBER 3

NEW ON OCTOBER 10

NEW ON OCTOBER 17

NEW ON OCTOBER 24

NEW ON OCTOBER 31

A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT (2022) #1

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #1

ANT-MAN (2022) #1

DEFENDERS: BEYOND (2022) #1

DAREDEVIL (2022) #1

IRON CAT (2022) #1

GAMBIT (2022) #1

THE VARIANTS (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6

X-MEN RED (2022) #4

THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT (2022) #1

