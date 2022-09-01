Comics
Published September 1, 2022

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This September

‘Marvel’s Voices: Pride’ returns to celebrate LGBTQI+ characters and creators, Captain America: Steve Rogers goes solo as the Sentinel of Liberty, and the New Fantastic Four star in a classic adventure!

by Robyn Belt

This September—MARVEL’S VOICES: PRIDE returns for an all-new anthology special starring LGBTQI+ characters and creators! Captain America: Steve Rogers stands for hope and justice once more as the SENTINEL OF LIBERTY, the fan-favorite team of Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and Hulk star in a classic Fantastic Four series written by Peter David, plus the RECKONING WAR continues! All that and a Miles Morales/Moon Girl team-up alongside her sidekick Devil Dinosaur!

MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2022) #1

Grab the full list of new series and titles here!

NEW ON SEPTEMBER 5

NEW ON SEPTEMBER 12

NEW ON SEPTEMBER 19

NEW ON SEPTEMBER 26

 

