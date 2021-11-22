Marvel's Most Vicious Mutant Craves Vengeance on New 'Sabretooth' #1 Covers

SABRETOOTH will reveal the dark truth behind Krakoan justice as readers see what happened after Sabretooth went into the Pit, sentenced to an eternity of torment. What's he been doing down there? What secret deal has changed his fate forever? And what if he's not alone? The debut issue of this chilling saga will receive four extraordinary covers by top artists including Ryan Brown, Mico Suayan, and Todd Nauck, all showcasing Victor Creed at his most dangerous.

Check out all four bloodthirsty covers in the gallery below, and discover what lies beneath Krakoa when SABRETOOTH #1 hits stands on February 2!

SABRETOOTH #1

Written by VICTOR LAVALLE

Art by LEONARD KIRK

Cover Design by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by RYAN BROWN

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Headshot Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

On Sale 2/2