Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, Is Now a Super Hero Reporter

The daughter of Fujinet founder Matsuko Ishii, Saya is Cindy’s contact of choice for answers on the mysterious tech uncovered at the Mulligan murder scene. More than a “trust fund kid,” Saya is shaping up to be a powerful influencer, and even appears to have ties to a demonic cat monster. We don’t yet know the full extent of Saya’s connection to this creature (or who’s really calling the shots), but expect more answers when SILK #2 hits Marvel Unlimited next month!

