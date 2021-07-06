Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, Is Now a Super Hero Reporter
And she’s working for J. Jonah Jameson! Read our top 5 moments from ‘Silk’ #1 here.
New on Marvel Unlimited: Cindy Moon, AKA the super-powered Silk, might be Marvel’s busiest hero.
In her spectacular series debut, SILK (2021) #1, writer Maurene Goo and artist Takeshi Miyazawa swing Cindy between two lives and ask readers to hang on tight. Now, Silk is not only a Spider-Hero vigilante, she is also a reporter for clickbait-driven news site Threats & Menaces, run by none other than J. Jonah Jameson. Putting herself on assignment to investigate a gangland murder, Silk soon discovers a spate of supernatural clues, a could-be cover-up, and an unclear motive.
Who is New York’s new underground player? Where did they come from, and what are they doing with that strange cat demon? Read our top takeaways from SILK #1 below, or start here with our Silk intro reads!
SAME ATTITUDE
It’s not easy being Silk—she only makes it look that way!
Bitten by the same radioactive spider that gave Peter Parker his abilities, Cindy was at first terrified by her newfound spider-powers, and was sequestered away for a considerable amount of time by magnate Ezekiel Sims. Over the course of her imprisonment, Cindy was denied of family, friends, and any shot at a normal life. So you’ll excuse her if she cuts to the chase! Silk doesn’t waste a minute wasting two petty criminals at the top of issue #1, and her mid-battle banter keeps up too.
NEW CLOTHES
Not all good deeds need to be punished! After shutting down these sticky-fingered fashion fiends, Cindy is rewarded with a trendy bonus. This might not follow Spider-Man’s gift policy, but as Cindy reminds us, ten-plus years in isolation means you get to give and take. Plus, who doesn’t want to look their best for the first day of work?
A NEW GIG
Cindy puts her photographic memory to work as a journalist for J. Jonah Jameson’s Threats & Menaces, working alongside young and established reporters who have their own way of doing things. But tolerating Jameson’s millennial jokes and Mad Men attitude will be the least of Cindy’s worries. (After all, she did work for JJJ at the Fact Channel for an entire comic run!) When new work friend Derick shows Cindy a tip from an informant, she is quick to tag along to a crime scene and grab the story.
THE MULLIGAN MURDERS
For her first lead, Cindy asks all the right questions while at the home base of the (former) Mulligan gang, now completely wiped out by someone or something with fur and claws. Cindy suspects that this is no human murderer—and a threat on J. Jonah Jameson’s livelihood confirms that the truth can’t be made public.
SAYA ISHII
The daughter of Fujinet founder Matsuko Ishii, Saya is Cindy’s contact of choice for answers on the mysterious tech uncovered at the Mulligan murder scene. More than a “trust fund kid,” Saya is shaping up to be a powerful influencer, and even appears to have ties to a demonic cat monster. We don’t yet know the full extent of Saya’s connection to this creature (or who’s really calling the shots), but expect more answers when SILK #2 hits Marvel Unlimited next month!
Read SILK (2021) #1 today, and see what other titles we’re reading on MU this week!
