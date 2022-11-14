New Stormbreakers Variant Covers Expose Marvel Heroes to the Wonderous Size-Shifting Effects of Pym Particles

On Sale 2/1

SCARLET WITCH #2 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VENOM #16 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

On Sale 2/8

DAREDEVIL #8 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

STORM & THE BROTHERHOOD OF MUTANTS #1 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 2/15

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

WOLVERINE #30 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 2/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #20 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

DEADPOOL #4 STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

Check out their latest covers now and stay tuned for more Stormbreakers Variant Covers to be revealed in the coming months!

