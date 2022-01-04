New Team of Mutants Forms to Protect Krakoa in 'Legion of X'

Here's what Spurrier had to say about his latest X-Men venture:

“I’ve wanted to do a precinct-style ensemble story since I first read HOUSE OF X. For the first time, the Marvel Universe has this densely packed, beautiful (and beautifully volatile) population of superhumans, out in the open, all in one place. It needs peacekeepers, sure… but it’s a mistake to think of them as simply cops. You don’t get far in Krakoa if the limit of your imagination is beating people up or reaching for a gun. Mutant civilization needs those who think differently.

“That’s where Nightcrawler, Legion, Pixie and Juggernaut come in -- along with a rotating cast of your favorite mutants and non-mutants. And a couple of new faces you're going to want to watch very, very closely...

“I couldn’t be prouder to be helming this new title, with the incredible Jan Bazaldua doing the work of her life. It’s no secret that the writers of the X-office have formed one of the tightest cells of additive cross-title creativity in our industry. It’s no exaggeration to say that the events you’ll encounter in LEGION OF X are dominoes being flipped whose chains of repercussion will feed the greatest earthquake in modern comicdom, which is rumbling devastatingly down the pipe towards you even now...”

Krakoa’s greatest protectors have finally arrived. Find out if they’re up for the job when LEGION OF X #1 hits stands on April 20!

LEGION OF X #1

Written by SI SPURRIER

Art by JAN BAZALDUA

Cover by DIKE RUAN

Teaser Variant Cover by BOB QUINN

On Sale 4/20