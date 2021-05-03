What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This May
Darkness reigns in ‘King in Black,’ a new adventure from Shang-Chi, and an action-packed special from ‘Marvel’s Voices.’ See what comics hit this month.
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your first year for $60!*
Marvel Unlimited, Marvel’s digital comics subscription service, offers members unlimited access to over 28,000 issues of Marvel's classic and newer titles, delivered digitally through your desktop web browser and the award-winning Marvel Unlimited mobile app. Right now, enjoy your first year of Marvel Unlimited for $60, and unlock this all-access experience with cart code MUSAVE60 at checkout.
This month: Earth gets claustrophobic as Knull and his army envelop the planet in a pool of darkness! Continue KING IN BLACK weekly across key tie-in series and storylines that draw Deadpool, Daredevil, and even the Lord of Atlantis into the mix. Plus, a set of inspiring new tales from the pages of MARVEL’S VOICES: LEGACY, the Eternals’ intermingled history with Thanos, and the conclusion to Shang-Chi’s origin run. And, don’t miss the Avengers-gone-heavy metal in the series debut of AVENGERS MECH STRIKE (2021)!
See what other new series and titles are hitting Marvel Unlimited this month!
NEW ON May 3
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #25
- DAREDEVIL #26 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- DEADPOOL #10 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- EXCALIBUR #17
- FANTASTIC FOUR #28
- KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #3 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MARVEL #4
- NEW MUTANTS #15
- SHANG-CHI #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #9
- STRANGE ACADEMY #7
- WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #4 SERIES COMPLETE!
- WOLVERINE #9
- X-MEN #17
NEW ON May 10
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION
- AVENGERS #42
- AVENGERS MECH STRIKE #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
- HELLIONS #9
- IMMORTAL HULK #43
- KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: GWENOM VS. CARNAGE #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: MARAUDERS #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- RUNAWAYS #33
- STAR WARS #11
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #2
- STRANGE ACADEMY #8
- THE LEGEND OF SHANG-CHI #1
- VENOM #33
- WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #4
- X-FACTOR #7 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
NEW ON May 17
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #59
- DAREDEVIL #27 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- ETERNALS #2
- EXCALIBUR #18
- FANTASTIC FOUR #29 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- JUGGERNAUT #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- KING IN BLACK: BLACK PANTHER #1 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: THUNDERBOLTS #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MORBIUS: BOND OF BLOOD #1
- POWER PACK #3
- S.W.O.R.D. #3 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #10
- TASKMASTER #3
- WOLVERINE: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3
- X-FORCE #17
NEW ON May 24
- BLACK KNIGHT #1 FACSIMILE EDITION
- BLACK WIDOW #5
- CABLE #8
- CAPTAIN AMERICA #27
- CHAMPIONS #4
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #11
- IMMORTAL HULK: FLATLINE #1
- IRON FIST: HEART OF THE DRAGON #2
- IRON MAN #6
- KING IN BLACK #4
- KING IN BLACK: PLANET OF THE SYMBIOTES #2 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES #3
- MARAUDERS #18
- MARVEL #5
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #23 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- SPIDER-WOMAN #9
- THOR #12
- X-MEN LEGENDS #1 MAJOR DEBUT!
NEW ON May 31
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60
- BLACK CAT #3 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- BLACK PANTHER #23
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #26
- CAPTAIN MARVEL: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1
- KING IN BLACK: NAMOR #4 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- KING IN BLACK: RETURN OF THE VALKYRIES #3 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX #2
- MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #18 SERIES COMPLETE!
- MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1
- NEW MUTANTS #16
- SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN: KING IN BLACK #4 KING IN BLACK TIE-IN!
- THE UNION #3
- U.S.AGENT #3
- WARHAMMER 40,000: MARNEUS CALGAR #5 SERIES COMPLETE!
- WOLVERINE #10
- X-MEN #18
Marvel Unlimited members have access to some of the greatest Marvel Comics featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, and more! Not a Marvel Unlimited member? Join today!
This amazing service is accessible through Marvel Unlimited on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.
New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has a fully guided Reading List section that helps you uncover pathways into the Marvel Universe through your favorite characters, events, entry points, and recommended series! Start with our Best Star Wars Stories here, or dive into a new epic set before the Skywalker Saga in 2021’s STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC!
An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available here!**
Stay tuned in to weekly announcements, updates, articles, and more by following Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook at @MarvelUnlimited. Join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you're reading!
*(plus tax where applicable) All prices in US dollars. Offer valid 4/12/2021 12:00 AM ET to 5/15/2021 11:59 PM ET on annual memberships only. First year billed upfront at a one-time payment of $60.00; subsequent years billed annually to the payment card on file at the then-current annual subscription fee (currently $69 per year) unless and until cancelled. Offer is open to new and former (now-cancelled) Marvel Unlimited members. Valid payment card required to redeem offer. Auto-renewal and others terms and conditions apply. See here for additional terms.
**Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See http://marvel.com/insider for program terms and details.