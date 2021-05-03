What's Coming to Marvel Unlimited This May

Marvel Unlimited members have access to some of the greatest Marvel Comics featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, Thor, the Hulk, and more! Not a Marvel Unlimited member? Join today!

This amazing service is accessible through Marvel Unlimited on the web and through the Marvel Unlimited app on iPhone®, iPad® and on select Android™ devices.

New to comics or don’t know where to start? Marvel Unlimited has a fully guided Reading List section that helps you uncover pathways into the Marvel Universe through your favorite characters, events, entry points, and recommended series! Start with our Best Star Wars Stories here, or dive into a new epic set before the Skywalker Saga in 2021’s STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC!

An added bonus? New Marvel Unlimited subscribers get a reward of 3,000 Marvel Insider points when they join this service, and more points when they renew their subscription! Not a Marvel Insider? Sign up today and earn points to redeem for exclusive prizes just by being a Marvel fan! See what rewards are available here!**

Stay tuned in to weekly announcements, updates, articles, and more by following Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook at @MarvelUnlimited. Join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you're reading!

*(plus tax where applicable) All prices in US dollars. Offer valid 4/12/2021 12:00 AM ET to 5/15/2021 11:59 PM ET on annual memberships only. First year billed upfront at a one-time payment of $60.00; subsequent years billed annually to the payment card on file at the then-current annual subscription fee (currently $69 per year) unless and until cancelled. Offer is open to new and former (now-cancelled) Marvel Unlimited members. Valid payment card required to redeem offer. Auto-renewal and others terms and conditions apply. See here for additional terms.

**Marvel Insider Loyalty Rewards Program open to U.S. residents only. See http://marvel.com/insider for program terms and details.