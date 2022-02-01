New Women Of Marvel Covers Spotlight Some Of Marvel's Greatest Female Heroes

From seasoned veterans to up-and-coming talent, WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 gives writers and artists the chance to put their own spin on beloved heroines, showing the fire, mystery, grace and joy that makes them phenomenal women. Here’s a full list of the WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 adventures you can look forward to:

A Squirrel Girl and Black Widow team-up against a maniacal villain in a story that explores the complexities of super hero identities by Hugo award winning writer Charlie Jane Anders and artist Emma Kubert

An action-packed Shanna the She-Devil and Silver Sable short sees the jungle ladies battle against wild animal poachers by award winning video game script writer Rhianna Pratchett and artist Alina Erofeeva

A dark Jessica Jones tale of compulsion and redemption from celebrated creator Jordie Bellaire and drawn by rising star Zoe Thorogood

A fun-filled page-flipper of Black Cat’s greatest failures and latest triumphs by novelist Preeti Chhibber and superstar artists Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage, Eleonora Carlini, Ann Maulina, and Claire Roe

A story of magic and hope starring Scarlet Witch by the wildly popular creator Mirka Andolfo, making her Marvel Comics writing debut alongside artist Sumeyye Kesgin

Check out all five covers now and don’t miss the latest must-have from the Voices pull list when WOMEN OF MARVEL #1 arrives on March 9.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

Written by CHARLIE JANE ANDERS, RHIANNA PRATCHETT, JORDIE BELLAIRE, PREETI CHHIBBER, & MIRKA ANDOLFO

Art by EMMA KUBERT, ALINA EROFEEVA, ZOE THOROGOOD, JEN BARTEL, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, ELEONORA CARLINI, ANN MAULINA, CLAIRE ROE, & SUMEYYE KESGIN



Cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO - 75960620339000111

Variant cover by ERNANDA SOUZA - 75960620339000121

Variant cover by AUDREY MOK - 75960620339000151

Variant cover by LAUREN A. BROWN - 75960620339000131

Variant cover by ASHLEY WITTER - 75960620339000141