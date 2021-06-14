The Next Generation of Teen Mutant Heroes

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 28,000 Marvel comics, all available at your fingertips. Sign up now to enjoy your favorite stories just three months after they’re in stores.

New on Marvel Unlimited: Writer Vita Ayala and artist Bernard Chang introduce a new team of super-powered teen mutants in CHILDREN OF THE ATOM #1!

The latest title to explore the new era of mutantkind following Jonathan Hickman’s HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X, CHILDREN OF THE ATOM brings a brand-new team of young X-Men characters to the forefront, all following in the legacies of their favorite mutant heroes. Team leader Cyclops-Lass. Cherub. Marvel Guy. Gimmick. Daycrawler. While most mutants have flocked to the island homeland of Krakoa, these select five have chosen to hold their ground at home... but a recent battle against the depowered Hell's Belles has gained the attention of some senior X-Men.