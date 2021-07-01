Comics
Published July 1, 2021

New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' #1 Covers Revealed

Check out the fully revealed cover of 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' #1, plus variant covers by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Elizabeth Torque!

by Marvel

Yesterday, fans learned that the Scarlet Witch’s shocking murder will be the mystery behind the upcoming series, X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO!

X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 cover by Valerio Schiti

Now, check out brand-new cover artwork from top artists Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Elizabeth Torque as well as the fully revealed main cover by Valerio Schiti. These gorgeous pieces showcase Wanda Maximoff in what will be a major turning point in her complex history with Magneto and the X-Men

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 variant cover by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 variant cover by Elizabeth Torque

Stay tuned for more news, and discover the truth behind the murder that will upend the world of mutantkind in X-MEN: TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 on August 18!

X-MEN: THE TRIAL OF MAGNETO #1 (OF 5)
Written by LEAH WILLIAMS
Art by LUCAS WERNECK
Cover by VALERIO SCHITI (JUN210554)
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU (JUN210562)
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU (JUN210563)
Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE (JUN210556)
Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS (JUN210557)
Variant Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. (JUN210555)
On Sale 8/18

