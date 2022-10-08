NYCC 2022: Everything Announced at 'Marvel's Voices: The World Outside Your Window' Panel
Straight from the Marvel Voices: The World Outside Your Window panel at New York Comic Con, get the scoop on three limited series launching this February!
In addition to the special anthology one-shot MARVEL’S VOICES: WAKANDA FOREVER, the MARVEL'S VOICES: THE WORLD OUTSIDE YOUR WINDOW panel at New York Comic Con just revealed three all-new limited series coming in February! Launching during Black History Month, these series will spotlight iconic and newly introduced Black heroes in thrilling sagas brought to the page by an all-star lineup of Black creators!
BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1 (OF 5)
Written by DANNY LORE
Art and Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE
On Sale 2/1
Introduced earlier this year in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1, the daughter of Blade makes her long-awaited return in BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE by the new hero’s creators, writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe. Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say—it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super powers and the undead want to brawl! And as if problems at school aren’t enough, Bri’s got a wild ride ahead of her… she's about to discover she’s the daughter of the infamous vampire hunter and Daywalker known as BLADE!
SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1 (OF 5)
Written by JOHN JENNINGS
Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO
Cover by TAURIN CLARKE
Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist Valentine De Landro (BITCH PLANET) introduce a new Marvel Super Hero 54 years in the making in SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT! Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT?
BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1 (OF 5)
Written by J. HOLTHAM
Art by SEAN DAMIEN HILL
Cover by KEN LASHLEY
From celebrated TV writer J. Holtham (CLOAK AND DAGGER, JESSICA JONES) and artist Sean Damien Hill comes a blockbuster brawl with the fate of all Krakoa at stake! See the X-Men like you’ve never seen them before in BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE! Krakoa is an island paradise, and it’s a vulnerable one…but not with Lucas Bishop on the case! Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass—these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep Mutantkind safe. Their first lesson: HOW TO FAIL. And they’ll do it in spectacular Marvel fashion. What does any of that have to do with Bishop’s vision of the X-Men – and this new X-Men team? Guess you’ll have to read it, True Believer.
Check out the covers of all three series now and stay tuned in the coming weeks for more news about these highly-anticipated titles!
