Nick Spencer's Era of 'Amazing Spider-Man' Reaches Its Pulse-Pounding Conclusion

“The last three years of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN have been Nick Spencer’s love letter to his favorite character and comic,” Editor Nick Lowe said. “He may be the biggest Spidey fan ever as evidenced from the fact that he read every Spider-Man comic in preparation for his landmark run.

“From #1 all the way through #74, Nick (along with Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos, Patrick Gleason, Mark Bagley, and more) has gone huge with more villains, more supporting characters, and more punishment for Peter Parker. From 'Hunted' to 'Sins Rising' to 'Last Remains' to 'King’s Ransom' to 'Sinister War' and now to the ultra-sized finale 'What Cost Victory' Nick will bring his web-slinging rollercoaster ride back into the station in a way you’ll never forget!”

Check out Patrick Gleason’s cover above, and pick up AMAZING SPIDER-MAN when it swings into shops on September 22. Stay tuned next week for exciting news about the next era of Spider-Man!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #74

Written by NICK SPENCER

Art by PATRICK GLEASON, MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA, and more!