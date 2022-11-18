Meet Nico Minoru, Former Runaway Turned Midnight Sun

Once she gained more confidence in her magic skills, Nico arranged a new agreement with the One in RUNAWAYS (2017) #15: for every spell she casts, the One – the essence of the staff – puts a drop of itself into her so it can experience life. However, this brought about the equally terrifying potential that one day she could be possessed by the One. As a result, she shifted her focus into mastering magic while also coming to terms with the cost of spellcasting. While she isn’t exactly the Sorcerer Supreme, THE NEW AVENGERS (2004) #53 proved her affinity for mystical talents, since she now can access magic without her staff present. Ultimately, Nico decided to give Karolina the Staff of One, securing it in space and away from her grasp in RUNAWAYS (2017) #38.

In MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #1, Nico exchanged the crime fighting lifestyle for one teaching magic at the Strange Academy alongside fellow spellcasters like Magik and Agatha Harkness. But when a dark prophecy revealed Zoe Laveau to be the undead being responsible for an impending apocalypse, Nico questioned her decision to leave her staff behind. However, based on her previous track record, it’s likely little will stand in her way when it comes to protecting the young magic users under her watchful eye.

For Nico's continuing adventures, check out MIDNIGHT SUNS (2022) #3, on sale November 23, and don't miss her upcoming role in Marvel's Midnight Suns, on sale December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

