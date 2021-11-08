November 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week... AMAZING SPIDER-MAN presents new threats to the one wearing the Spidey suit! DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD unveils more signature spectacular sights and stories! ETERNALS, EXCALIBUR, and HELLIONS somehow continue to spread their stupendous, sprawling epics across the Mighty Marvel Universe. And, of course, VENOM #1 begins a new chapter for the slimy symbiote...

From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!

New Comics

ALIEN #8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #78

AVENGERS: TECH-ON #4

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

ETERNALS #7

EXCALIBUR #25

HELLIONS #17

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #32

SAVAGE AVENGERS #26

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

STRANGE ACADEMY #13

THE THING #1

VENOM #1

New Infinity Comics

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC 11 (11/8)

HULKLING & WICCAN INFINITY COMIC 2 (11/8)

FANTASTIC FOUR INFINITY COMIC 1 (11/9)

SPINE-TINGLING SPIDEY INFINITY COMIC 2 (11/9)

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS 47

DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1

EXTREME CARNAGE: LASHER 1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY ANNUAL 1

HELLIONS 14

IMMORTAL HULK 49

SILK 5

SINISTER WAR 2

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS 15

STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS - 4-LOM & ZUCKUSS 1

THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN 5

W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN 3

X-MEN 2

New Collections

CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY JIM ZUB VOL. 2: LAND OF THE LOTUS

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THIS FLAME, THIS FURY

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE INCREDIBLE HULK VOL. 1 - THE GREEN GOLIATH

REIGN OF X VOL. 5

STAR WARS LEGENDS: BOBA FETT - BLOOD TIES

THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN MARVEL GALLERY EDITION

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!