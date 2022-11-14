November 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Norman Osborn isn't the only Marvel character taking on a new role this week. In the pages of CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022), Bucky Barnes learned that the 20th century progressed at a more rapid pace than any other in history due to help from the shadows. Now, Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, and Kev Walker's CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE WINTER SOLDIER SPECIAL (2022) #1 will explore the origin of Captain America’s newest foe—and what the Outer Circle’s next play means for the status of the Winter Soldier.

Likewise, Eric Brooks steps up as the sheriff of Vampire Nation in Mark Russell and Dave Wachter's BLADE: VAMPIRE NATION (2022) #1, where an assassination threatens to unravel the fledgling country and spread chaos throughout the world. But is getting rid of a nation full of bloodsuckers really all that bad of an idea? Blade himself isn’t too sure...

Over in Ray Fawkes, Jim Zub, and Jethro Morales' MURDERWORLD: AVENGERS (2022) #1, the Avengers are about to uncover an elaborate secret tournament run by a sadistic man with nearly limitless resources that kills hundreds every year. It’s not an urban legend. It’s not a myth...Murderworld is real! It’s online, and the gruesome truth has been hidden from everyone except its victims—until now! Meet Paul Pastor, the extraordinary young documentarian who’s going to expose it all…with some super-powered help. The Black Widow has a personal grudge to settle with Murderworld mastermind Arcade—but can she stop this game before it kills again?

Meanwhile, in DEMON WARS: SHIELD OF JUSTICE (2022) #1, Peach Momoko pits the Iron Samurai against the Shield of Justice. Mariko Yashida is torn between two worlds: the human world and the yokai dimension, a strange world filled with stranger creatures. The denizens of the yokai dimension need Mariko’s help to stop a war that’s brewing between two factions, one led by the Iron Samurai and his spider-like ally, and the other by a shield-wielding warrior and his panther-like right hand. The resulting clash between them could have cataclysmic consequences for both worlds.

Then, the rumblings of SINS OF SINISTER begin in Kieron Gillen and Michele Bandini's IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #8. What's going on in foggy old London town in the year of our lord 1895? Well, it’s only Sherlock Holmes, Mystique, and Destiny on the tracks of a murderer and uncovering a truth that's significantly more Sinister…

Uncover some Sinister clues, enter Murderworld (if you dare), discover Bucky's new status quo, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

