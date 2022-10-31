November 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

And Deadpool isn't the only one launching into an all-new series! Emily Kim and Creees Lee's TIGER DIVISION (2022) #1 will put the defenders of South Korea center stage in their first ever solo series. Meet Taegukgi, a powerhouse with a heart of gold; Lady Bright, a card-wielding sorceress; Mr. Enigma, a street-brawling demigod; the General, a living totem; and Gun-R II, an android with an attitude. They’re joined by fan-favorites White Fox and Luna Snow to form an unstoppable team in this epic series you won’t want to miss.

But that's not all! The Skrulls are back in Ryan North and Francesco Mobili's SECRET INVASION (2022) #1, a giant-sized issue kicking off an all-new five-part miniseries. When Maria Hill detects the merest hint of Skrulls, she acts quickly to put her defensive plans into action. And when Nick Fury is sent to investigate a Skrull sighting in Iowa, he finds the last thing he was expecting! Our pale blue dot is in their sights, and this time, Earth's old defenses won't work... Find out who you really trust: The invasion begins now!

Then, a brand new adventure awaits in GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: COSMIC REWIND (2022) #1 by Kevin Shinick and Gerardo Sandoval. The Worldmind is collecting data for the new Xandar pavilion on Terra and who knows Earth better than Peter Quill? (Probably a lot of people…but definitely not the other Guardians!) What Star-Lord doesn’t know is that a Celestial has been watching and waiting for the Guardians of the Galaxy to be distracted to begin his plan to wipe humanity from existence.

Additionally, Jason Aaron and James Towe's AVENGERS FOREVER (2021) #10 has pushed the pillars into place, having assembled the most important Avengers from throughout the Multiverse—all but one. A Tony Stark is needed. But the only one who’s available is a man the size of an ant who comes with a very large problem. Plus, SAVAGE AVENGERS (2022) #7 by David Pepose and Carlos Magno has trapped the team in a futuristic war zone ruled by the iron fist of Ultron, sending Jake Gallows and the Savage Avengers on a high-stakes jailbreak to free the one man who could possibly bring them home. Can our time-lost heroes survive the dangers of this bold new 2099, or will this Deathlok apocalypse prove to be the Savage Avengers’ end?

Experience some growing pains with Deadpool, meet Tiger Division, witness an all-new Secret Invasion, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

