November 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

This week's comics will also bring back one X-Treme team. Legendary X-scribe Chris Claremont reunites with artistic dynamo Salvador Larroca for X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #1, an all-new story set just after the groundbreaking original run of X-TREME X-MEN! A powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde from her old enemy Ogun brings the X-Treme team back together for a high-stakes mission…but what secret is Ogun hiding, and will even the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine be enough to stop his insidious plan? The X-citement starts here, with the kickoff to the arc that will have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters!

Then, return to Sakaar in PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER (2022) #1 by Greg Pak and Manuel Garcia, where—a thousand years from now—a young woman with green skin searches for the legendary Green Scar to help save her brother from a group of apocalyptic cultists. But which Hulk will she find? And after all these years, is he truly the Sakaarson, who will save us all—or the Worldbreaker, who will destroy us? A shocking expansion and culmination of the mythos of Sakaar and the heart of the Hulks awaits!

From the team that brought you SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE and THOR & LOKI: DOUBLE TROUBLE, a brand-new adventure begins in PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE (2022) #1 by Vita Ayala, Mariko Tamaki, and Gurihiru. They’re friends, heroes and…sidekicks? Peter has dragged Miles into Take Your Sidekick to Work Day, and Miles is not amused—they’re both Spider-Man, after all! So when Peter makes a mistake that unleashes villainous shenanigans on New York City, it’s up to Miles to save the day—and prove who’s the true sidekick among the Spider-Men.

Additionally, spinning out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's THOR, THANOS: DEATH NOTES (2022) #1 is an all-new Thanos one-shot featuring art by Andrea Di Vito and Travel Foreman, as well as Ron Lim's return to the Mad Titan! Thanos is missing, presumed dead, but Thor has seen a vision of his return—and it is enough to make even a God fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos' past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe's dark future.

Behold Hulk's future, dive into Thanos' past, pick up where the X-Treme X-Men left off, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA 1 HITCH WRAPAROUND COVER (2022) #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH (2022) #7

NEW MUTANTS (2019) #32

PETER PARKER & MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MEN DOUBLE TROUBLE (2022) #1

PLANET HULK: WORLDBREAKER (2022) #1

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #29

STRANGE (2022) #8

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS (2022) #2

THANOS: DEATH NOTES (2022) #1

X-TERMINATORS (2022) #3

X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #1

New Collections

BLACK PANTHER BOOK 4: AVENGERS OF THE NEW WORLD PART 1 TPB

IRON FIST: THE SHATTERED SWORD TPB

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROBERTSON COVER

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN TPB

THE BEST MARVEL STORIES BY STAN LEE OMNIBUS HC

THOR EPIC COLLECTION: BLOOD AND THUNDER TPB

WOLVERINE: PATCH

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SOOK COVER

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #3 [AXE]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #8

AVENGERS FOREVER #8

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #4

CARNAGE #5

DAMAGE CONTROL #1

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #46

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL #2

MARAUDERS #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #2

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #5

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #26

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #23

WOLVERINE: PATCH #5

X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #63

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!