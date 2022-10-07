NYCC 2022: 'Silver Surfer: Ghost Light' Debuts a New Marvel Hero Years in the Making

Make way for Ghost Light!

Eisner award winner John Jennings and artist Valentine De Landro (Bitch Planet) will introduce a new Marvel Super Hero 54 years in the making in SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT!

Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would call upon the Sentinel of the Spaceways—the Silver Surfer?! And just who or what is GHOST LIGHT?