October 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

On the flipside, Atlantis reigns supreme in Christopher Cantwell and Pasqual Ferry's NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) #1. A century into the future, not much land remains on Earth. A combination of a worsening climate and a devastating war with the Kree has left the surface of the planet mostly inhospitable, with an ever-dwindling population of air-breathers and a profound lack of super heroes to protect them. Enter Namor, who these many years on is no longer King of Atlantis…but ruler of the entire world.

Meanwhile, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY continues, with Kieron Gillen and Pasqual Ferry zeroing in on Ajak in A.X.E.: ETERNALS (2022) #1, the third and final story-critical A.X.E one-shot. Additionally, Lin Lie, who currently wields the Iron Fist, must reclaim access to K’un-Lun in A.X.E.: IRON FIST (2022) #1 by Alyssa Wong and Michael Yg, but not before he faces a trial unlike any other: Shou-Lao the Undying?! Wait, what does Loki have to do with all of this? Find out when Iron Fist and Loki face Judgment! Then, in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #3, it looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

For months, Elektra Natchios has been developing a plan to save the world from the violent and ruthless Hand by rebuilding its opposite equal: the Fist. And with the world at large believing he’s dead, Matt Murdock has become her most trusted ally. But Elektra needs more than just an ally—she needs a partner. And in Chip Zdarsky and Rafael De Latorre's DAREDEVIL (2022) #4, Matt and Elektra will grow closer than ever before...

Rediscover Wakanda, behold the next step in Daredevil and Elektra's relationship, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #3

A.X.E.: ETERNALS 1 [AXE] (2022) #1

A.X.E.: IRON FIST 1 [AXE] (2022) #1

ALL-OUT AVENGERS (2022) #2

BLACK PANTHER (2021) #10

CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #42

DAREDEVIL (2022) #4

FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #48

GAMBIT (2022) #4

GENIS-VELL: CAPTAIN MARVEL (2022) #4

GHOST RIDER (2022) #7

IMMORTAL X-MEN (2022) #7

LEGION OF X (2022) #6

NAMOR: CONQUERED SHORES (2022) #1

PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL: BROTHER 1 (2022) #1

STAR WARS (2020) #28

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC (2022) #1

STAR WARS: VISIONS 1 (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #11

VENOM (2021) #11

WAKANDA (2022) #1

WOLVERINE (2020) #25

X-FORCE (2019) #32

X-MEN UNLIMITED: X-MEN GREEN (2022) #2

New Collections

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 2 HC (2022) #2

MARVEL-VERSE: SHURI GN-TPB (2022) #1

MOON GIRL: ENDANGERED SPECIES TPB (2022) #1

MS. MARVEL: GENERATIONS GN-TPB (2022) #1

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: CARNAGE UNLEASHED TPB (2022) #1

X-CELLENT: NEW BLOOD, NEW WORLD TPB (2029) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS FOREVER #7

BLACK PANTHER #7

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY #2

CARNAGE #4

GHOST RIDER #4

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR #2

LEGION OF X #3

SABRETOOTH #5

STAR WARS: THE HALCYON LEGACY #4

STRANGE ACADEMY #18

WHAT IF...? MILES MORALES #5

X-CELLENT #5

