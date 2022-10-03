October 5's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

As the End of the Spider-Verse launches over in SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #5 will introduce three brand new Spiders. Web-Weaver: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. Hunter-Spider: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet! Both of these and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in the nick of time!

Meanwhile, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY continues in Kieron Gillen and Daniele Di Nicuolo's A.X.E.: STARFOX (2022) #1, which zeroes in on Eros the Eternal, Starfox of Titan, the equal of his brother Thanos, matching his achievements every step of the...what? Oh. But you know what they say: come the hour, come the...intergalactic layabout who’d rather have a drink? At least if this is Judgment Day, he won’t be around for a hangover tomorrow.

Jean Grey will also undergo judgement in Gillen and Francesco Mobili's A.X.E.: X-MEN (2022) #1, the second story-critical A.X.E. one-shot. It wasn’t her, and yet: “I am fire and life incarnate! Now and forever.” Which part of “Now and forever” is confusing to you? As one world burns, can Jean justify her existence after burning another? Then, in A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #3 by Gillen and Guiu Vilanova, it looks like the end of the world. The world is taking it personally. The Machine That Is Earth is having a very bad day.

And don't miss two epic finales, starting with JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR (2022) #5. Everything comes to a head in this brilliant and brutal conclusion to Torunn Grønbekk and Michael Dowling’s Jane Foster epic! The puppet master who has been leading all of Asgard’s enemies from the shadows will be revealed…as will the dark secrets of Rúna’s past. With Asgard torn asunder, will Jane and Thor arrive in time to save the Golden Realm from certain destruction? Then, Al Ewing and Tom Reilly will reveal the identity of the mysterious future Ant-Man in ANT-MAN (2022) #4. The Ant-Man of 2549 recruits Hank Pym, Eric O’Grady, and Scott Lang to take on a godlike Ultron, with the Ant-Man of past, present and future coming together to save the world!

Witness the End of the Spider-Verse, meet the Ant-Man of the future, behold the judgement of Jean Grey and Starfox, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS (2022) #3

A.X.E.: STARFOX 1 [AXE] (2022) #1

A.X.E.: X-MEN 1 [AXE] (2022) #1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 1 FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

ANT-MAN (2022) #4

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #5

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2022) #5

HULK (2021) #9

JANE FOSTER & THE MIGHTY THOR (2022) #5

MARAUDERS (2022) #7

MIRACLEMAN 0 (2022) #0

MURDERWORLD (2022) #1

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #5

SAVAGE AVENGERS (2022) #6

SPIDER-MAN (2022) #1

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN (2022) #4

TOMB OF DRACULA FACSIMILE EDITION (2022) #1

X-MEN RED (2022) #7

New Collections

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY WELLS & ROMITA JR. VOL. 1: WORLD WITHOUT LOVE TPB (2022) #1

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS GN-TPB (2022) #1

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY: TO HEAVEN THROUGH HELL VOL. 3 HC (2022) #3

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE BLACK PANTHER VOL. 1: THE CLAWS OF THE PANTHER

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC PICHELLI COVER (2022) #2

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROBERTSON COVER (2022) #2

SABRETOOTH: THE ADVERSARY TPB (2022) #1

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8

SHE-HULK BY RAINBOW ROWELL VOL. 1: JEN, AGAIN

STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION: THE NEW REPUBLIC VOL. 6

STRANGE ACADEMY: FIRST CLASS HC (2022) #1

WAKANDA: WORLD OF BLACK PANTHER OMNIBUS

X-FACTOR BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SOOK COVER (2022) #2

YOUNG AVENGERS BY HEINBERG & CHEUNG OMNIBUS HC CHEUNG SPECIAL COVER (2022) #1

Marvel Unlimited

AVENGERS #57

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #5

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #6

CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #2

IRON CAT #1

IRON MAN/HELLCAT ANNUAL #1

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS #1

SABRETOOTH #4

SHE-HULK #4

SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS #3

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #24

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #21

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #3

STAR WARS: OBI-WAN #2

THE VARIANTS #1

THOR: LIGHTNING AND LAMENT #1

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #3

WOLVERINE: PATCH #3

X-CELLENT #4

X-FORCE #29

X-MEN RED #4

