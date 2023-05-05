Meet Orchis, the X-Men's Greatest Threat Yet

ORCHIS ATTACKS

Following Krakoa’s first Hellfire Gala and the colonization of Mars, several Orchis leaders began enacting their plans in earnest. The industrialist Feilong spent much of his life and his considerable fortune making plans to be the first human to terraform Mars, as revealed during his debut in X-MEN (2021) #1 by Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz. Enraged by mutantkind’s audacity to get there first, he augmented his body with cosmic rays and landed on the moon Phobos, where he skirmished with the mutants of Arakko before building an Orchis base.

Around the same time, a clone of Nathaniel Essex—the Victorian-era geneticist who became Mister Sinister—started menacing the X-Men as Doctor Stasis. With a focus on exploring the potential of human biology, he created animal chimera through his cruel genetic research. He also realized that mutants had secretly discovered a way to be resurrected after death, which he revealed to Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich in X-MEN (2021) #3 by Duggan and Larraz. Although Stasis’ lab was ultimately destroyed, he compelled Cyclops to disclose the existence of the mutant resurrection process to the general public.

After secretly cofounding Krakoa, longtime X-Men ally Moira MacTaggert also defected and now stands as one of Orchis’ most valuable assets. With a mutant power that reset reality whenever she died, Moira used her knowledge of potential futures to guide the development of Krakoa. But after seeing so many doomed futures, she came to believe that depowering the world’s mutants was the only way to save them, as she revealed in INFERNO (2021) #4 by Jonathan Hickman, Valerio Schiti, and Stefano Caselli. Then, when she was depowered herself by a resurrected Destiny, Moira turned against mutants and dedicated herself to destroying Krakoa.

Then, after turning herself into a cyborg, Moira joined Orchis as part of their efforts to disrupt the Hellfire Gala, an annual Krakoan celebration and diplomatic event. She infiltrated the Gala by possessing Mary Jane Watson, a spokesperson for Krakoan medicine, but Wolverine and Spider-Man ultimately stopped her and saved Mary Jane.

Later, Moira approached the Eternals and baited them into declaring war on mutants in A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022). But after that led to the awakening of a long-dead Celestial called the Progenitor, Nightcrawler successfully convinced Moira, Nimrod, and Orchis to help them fight the Celestial.