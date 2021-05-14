New Comic Book Series Travels Across the Marvel Timestream to Discover the Origin of Kang

"Kang has been a nefarious force in the Marvel Universe nearly as long as it's existed, but the true crime here is that he's never had a solo series. The fact that we're the ones who get to bring Kang's complete story to life for the first time is an incredible honor,” Kelly added. “KANG THE CONQUEROR isn't just an origin story; this is a life story. When young and jaded Nathaniel Richards discovers the ancient lair of his Latvarian ancestor Victor Von Doom, his life is changed forever by a man he should never have met - KANG HIMSELF! From the last days of the Cretaceous to the war-torn world of Jack Kirby's year 4,000 - from ancient Egypt to the stars themselves - KANG THE CONQUEROR is a story that unpacks the told - and untold - moments of Kang's life through a human lens. Powered by his love of the enigmatic Ravonna Renslayer, and fueled by the hatred of who he will become, this is a cross-time epic for everyone who has ever rejected who they were supposed to be."

Time’s up for the Marvel Universe when KANG THE CONQUEROR hits stands on August 18!

KANG THE CONQUEROR #1 (OF 5)

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by CARLOS MAGNO & ESPEN GRUNDETJERN

Cover by MIKE DEL MUNDO

On Sale 8/18