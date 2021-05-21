Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum’s Favorite Comics

I'm not Canadian (and therefore have zero bias), but the first 12 issues of ALPHA FLIGHT made me a lifelong fan. This is classic 80s John Byrne working hard to establish rich and unique characters after their brief appearance in UNCANNY X-MEN. The art is stunningly detailed and the comic subverts other team books of the time—all leading to a shocking 12th issue that rocks the team and completely upends the status quo.

