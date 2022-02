Pay Tribute To The Most Terrifying Villain In The Marvel Universe With New Carnage Forever Covers

Throughout March, Marvel Comics is proud to mark the 30th anniversary of CARNAGE with an all-new series of variant covers! Prepare to scream as your favorite Marvel heroes become new hosts of the Carnage symbiote in brand-new illustrations by all-star artists including Francesco Manna, Dan Panosian, Humberto Ramos, and David Nakayama. These brilliant—and terrifying--new symbiote designs will adorn the covers of Marvel’s hottest ongoing comic series.

Check out the first batch now and stay tuned for many more CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT COVERS to be revealed in the coming weeks!