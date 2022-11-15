Bask in the Cleansing Fire of the Phoenix on Artgerm's New 'Avengers' #64 Cover
Check out Artgerm’s variant cover for January’s 'Avengers' #64, part of Jason Aaron’s upcoming AVENGERS ASSEMBLE epic!
Starting later this month, Avengers from across the Marvel multiverse will come together for the greatest battle in their 60-year history in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Serving as the capstone to Jason Aaron’s epic run, AVENGERS ASSEMBLE will unite Aaron’s AVENGERS and AVENGERS ASSEMBLE in a saga that stretches from the prehistoric beginnings of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to their last stand at Infinity’s End!
To celebrate this grand crossover, best-selling artist Stanley “Artgerm” Lau has spotlighted one of the most fascinating figures that debuted in Aaron’s Avengers run: the original Phoenix Host from 1,000,000 B.C.! Fans can see her in all her fiery glory on Artgerm’s variant cover for AVENGERS #64, Part 4 of AVENGERS ASSEMBLE. Also known as Firehair, Phoenix along with her fellow Prehistoric Avengers will play a key role in the war ahead as they finally come face-to-face with their present day predecessors!
AVENGERS #64 - Part 4 of “Avengers Assemble”
Written by JASON AARON
Art by JAVIER GARRÓN
Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
Virgin Variant Cover by STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU
On Sale 1/4
Check out the cover now and be there when AVENGERS ASSEMBLE kicks off in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1 on November 30!
You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.
For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!