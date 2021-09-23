Look Inside 'Phoenix Song: Echo' #1

Echo is now the host of one of the most powerful entities in the Marvel Universe, and she has burning questions that demand answers.

Still learning her new cosmic abilities—and struggling with the Phoenix’s overwhelming personality—Echo strikes out to return to her roots. But the reservation has even fewer answers than she does. And where power goes, evil follows. Someone wants Echo to fail—and unleash a power only the greatest heroes in history have been able to control.

Embrace the might of the Phoenix Force on October 20 in PHOENIX SONG: ECHO #1!