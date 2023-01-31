David F. Walker & Dave Wachter Bring 'Planet of the Apes' Back to Marvel Comics in Spectacular Style

PLANET OF THE APES #1

Written by DAVID F. WALKER

Art by DAVE WACHTER

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Variant Cover by LOGAN LUBERA

On Sale 4/5

Check out Joshua Cassara’s brand-new cover and witness the start of a new revolution when PLANET OF THE APES #1 arrives in April!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!