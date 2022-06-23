New Omnibus Collects Marvel's Classic 'Planet of the Apes' Comic Series
'Planet of the Apes Adventures: the Original Marvel Years' Omnibus arrives in 2023.
Last week, Marvel Comics announced a brand-new era of PLANET OF THE APES comics storytelling! The groundbreaking science-fiction phenomenon will return to Marvel Comics with a new series next year and fans will also be able to enjoy Marvel’s previous PLANET OF THE APES stories in the upcoming PLANET OF THE APES ADVENTURES: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS.
This rare collection will reprint all eleven issues of ADVENTURES ON THE PLANETS OF THE APES for the very first time. The beloved 1975 series adapted the first two iconic Planet of the Apes films and holds a special place in the hearts of Planet of the Apes and Marvel Comics fans alike.
When a crew of astronauts crash-lands on a strange and desolate world, they discover a society of apes with heightened intelligence and speech. Here, a race of mute humans are their slaves! Can the mission’s leader, Taylor, fight his way free and hold onto his humanity? What is the shocking secret of this Planet of the Apes? What unfathomable danger lies beneath the surface? Find out when a second spaceship makes its way to this uncanny world and another astronaut faces a battle for survival, with the fate of the entire planet at stake!
PLANET OF THE APES OMNIBUS
Written by DOUG MOENCH
Art by GEORGE TUSKA & ALFREDO ALCALA
Cover by E.M. GIST
Direct Market Exclusive Cover by GIL KANE
On Sale March 2023
It’s the simian sci-fi staple in the mighty Marvel manner! Relive Marvel’s take on the classic films Planet of the Apes and Beneath the Planet of the Apes in one action-packed volume. Check out the covers of the omnibus and stay tuned for more news about PLANET OF THE APES’ exciting future at Marvel Comics.
