A New Era Begins in 'Planet-Size X-Men' #1

The Gala's in full swing now, as we find ourselves in the midst of the event...

The gathering has not disappointed, with visitors from across the world coming together to unify—or, in some cases, happen upon new sources of conflict.

It’s worth noting that the 21st century has not been kind to the mutant people. Not too long ago, Cassandra Nova’s army of Sentinels wiped out 16 million mutants on Genosha. And during the HOUSE OF M incident, the Scarlet Witch knocked down the rest of the mutant population to a mere 198 around the world. In the years since, mutants have been on the verge of extinction, and any promises or predictions that they were the next evolution of humanity seemed like misguided folly.

How has Krakoa so dramatically turned things around? Numerous mutants believed to have been killed have resurfaced on the island nation. Rumor has it that the Krakoans have found a way to conquer death, and no longer fear for their lives. More alarmingly, many of the mutants depowered by the Scarlet Witch have also resurfaced with their powers intact. Even the millions of victims on Genosha have seemingly returned from the great beyond.

The latest developments concern Arakko, the counterpart of Krakoa. Both living islands were once a single being before Arakko mysteriously disappeared. Just a few months ago, Arakko not only returned, it arrived with millions of mutants who have yet to be fully cataloged. The world’s population of mutants drastically rose overnight. And unlike Krakoa’s mutants, the Arakkii seem less inclined to show any deference to humanity. There have already been reports of Arakkii excursions and aggression that are frankly frightening. Their culture is far more warlike than the Krakoans’, and they seem eager for a battle that they know they can easily win.

Frost’s biggest Hellfire Gala announcement takes all of this mutant history and current events into account. Their solution to these problems is not only breathtaking, it’s also a dramatic step forward. During the first human tour of Krakoa’s outposts, Magneto warned humanity that “you have new gods now.” If the mutants can truly pull off their latest gambit, then even the word “gods” may sell them short. What they’ve done is nothing less than miraculous. And the future is truly about to begin.

