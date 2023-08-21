See Wolverine and the Predator Cross Blades in New 'Predator Vs. Wolverine' #1 Covers

It’s the bloodthirsty saga fans have been waiting for! On September 20, the Predator will be unleashed on the Marvel Universe for the very first time as he viciously hunts Wolverine across decades of Marvel Comic history in PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE!

The four-issue limited series will be written by Benjamin Percy, the acclaimed writer known for taking Wolverine’s ferocious spirit to its limits in the character’s current ongoing solo series. Percy will be joined by a host of all-star artistic talent including Greg Land, Andrea Di Vito, Ken Lashley, Kei Zama, and many more. The series will reveal a bitter rivalry between Wolverine and a Yautja who’s been stalking him since his earliest days… Witness these never-before-told encounters as Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!

The thrill is the kill! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in comics history. Now, witness the untold greatest battles of Logan’s life—against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence—and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripoor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death.

"I’ve been pushing for this since I learned about the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Studios. So…years. I’ve been asking and asking and asking for years, and I’m thrilled it all finally came together."