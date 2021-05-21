Preview Peach Momoko's Stunning 'Demon Days: Mariko' #1

In the shadow of Kirisaki Mountain…a secret history comes to light!

Mariko Yashida hears mysterious voices and has strange dreams that feel real. Her redheaded maid who dresses all in black might know more than she lets on. What is the connection between Mariko, the creatures called Oni and Kirisaki Mountain? Find out in the next installment of this tale of magic, monsters, and Marvel characters like you’ve never seen them before...

On June 16, the DEMON DAYS saga by Marvel's Stormbreaker Peach Momoko continues with DEMON DAYS: MARIKO #1!