Pride Month Spotlight: Loki

In the Marvel Universe, Loki Laufeyson has gone by many names. Some call him “The Prince of Lies.” Others know him as “The God of Mischief” or “The God of Stories.” The genderfluid and crafty sorcerer uses his intellect, magic, and shape-shifting abilities to elude and trick Marvel’s most venerable heroes. He even once turned his almighty brother Thor into a frog in THOR (1966) #364, a run written by the Mjolnir-worthy creator Walt Simonson. But the often-underestimated Asgardian has had a hand in orchestrating some of the Multiverse’s most beloved Super Hero teams and alliances – whether he meant to or not. Despite Loki’s vengeful origin story, he has grown into one of Marvel’s most morally complicated characters. Here’s a look at this chaos agent’s journey into becoming both friend and foe to many – including himself.

During Marvel’s Golden Age, Stan Lee introduced Loki to Marvel Comics with co-writer Larry Lieber and artist Jack Kirby in JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (1952) #85, an issue that would begin the never-ending war between Loki and Thor for rule of their homeland, Asgard. Throughout the following decades, Loki’s main quest revolved around outwitting his brother. Equipped with illusion-casting abilities and psionic powers, Loki never made it easy on Thor.