Ram V and Francesco Manna Deliver a Bloodcurdling New Carnage Series
New 'Carnage' ongoing series launches this March!
The killer celebration for Carnage’s 30th anniversary is just beginning!
In the aftermath of CARNAGE FOREVER, a mayhem-filled anthology one-shot on sale in February, comes an all-new ongoing series for Marvel’s most terrifying villain! Writer Ram V and artist Francesco Manna will kick off this visceral new chapter for the character in March’s CARNAGE #1.
Already reinventing the symbiote mythos over in hit new VENOM series, Ram V’s thought-provoking work will now spill over into this all new ongoing series starring Venom’s most notorious offspring. And known for his masterful approach to brutal action on titles such as TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN and OLD MAN LOGAN, Franceso Manna’s dynamic art will make this one symbiote story you cannot afford to miss!
The new series will see the Carnage symbiote seeking a new bond after separating from longtime host Cletus Kasady. The two were the most notorious and prolific serial killers in the Marvel Universe but after the events of EXTREME CARNAGE, Cletus’ codex has found a new home, leaving the Carnage symbiote adrift, alone…and deadlier than ever before!
"This Carnage story is very likely to become the most twisted thing I've written,” Ram V promises. “The killer symbiote has gone through some pretty significant changes in recent times and I've been left with an opportunity to do something new and inventive with the character and the kind of stories you might expect to find in a Carnage book. This is my kind of horror—as frightening in its implications as it is on the page. This is a devilish, scary Carnage and he's setting out to discover just where the bounds of his abilities really lie. Pity those caught in his wake. The Marvel Universe is not ready for what Carnage is turning into."
Be there when Carnage slashes his way through a new era in CARNAGE #1 on March 2!
CARNAGE #1
Written by RAM V
Art by FRANCESCO MANNA
Cover by KENDRIK “KUNKKA” LIM
On Sale 3/2