Comics
Published August 30, 2023

Read G.O.D.S. Bonus Stories from Marvel's August Titles

Meet Wyn, Aiko, Dimitri, and more in these special G.O.D.S. bonus pages that appeared across Marvel Comics titles in August.

by Meagan Damore

Marvel's G.O.D.S. officially arrive in October, but they've been popping up around the Marvel Universe since July.

Starting with X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1, Wyn, Aiko, and Dimitri have appeared in some of Marvel's most popular titles, including AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and FANTASTIC FOUR. Across a special series of bonus pages in each comic, these characters have revealed a little about themselves and what's to come in Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. #1 on October 4.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 page by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti

Now, Marvel is pleased to unveil all ten G.O.D.S. bonus pages, as they appeared in the following issues:

Check out all ten G.O.D.S. bonus pages in the gallery below, and don't miss G.O.D.S. #1 when it goes on sale October 4!

For more information about G.O.D.S., visit Marvel.com/GODS.

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

In this article: G.O.D.S.

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 page by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti

DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #6: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Juan Gedeon

FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #10: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Leandro Fernandez

MOON KNIGHT (2021) #26: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Federico Sabbatini

SCARLET WITCH (2023) #7: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Lorenzo Tammetta

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #5: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Kev Walker

UNCANNY AVENGERS (2023) #1: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Javier Garrón

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #32: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Patrick Gleason

IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #1: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Martin Coccolo

VENOM (2021) #24: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Sergio Davila

1/10