When it Comes to Ms. Marvel There Is ‘No Normal’

In 2014 it was history in the making when acclaimed writer G. Willow Wilson and beloved artist Adrian Alphona teamed up to establish the origin story of Marvel’s biggest and brightest star. Kamala Khan was an ordinary girl from Jersey City—until she was suddenly empowered with extraordinary gifts. But who truly is the new Ms. Marvel? Teenager? Muslim? Inhuman? And, when Kamala discovers the dangers of her newfound powers, she unlocks a secret behind them too. With great power there must also come great responsibility, but this self-assured young hero is about to carve out her own place amongst her idols! From writing Avengers fanfic to becoming one of Earth’s mightiest heroes nearly overnight, will the weight of the legacy before her be too much to bear? Kamala has no idea. But she's comin' for you, New York!

