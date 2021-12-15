The Watcher Confronts His Greatest Fear in 'Reckoning War: Trial of the Watcher' #1

In all of the Multiverse, there is only one “What If” world that Uatu has avoided watching—one “What If” that he never wished to see. And now it will be revealed—the story that could damn him for all time...and a revelation that could change everything in this Universe.

"One of the key players in all of this is Uatu,” Slott explained to Newsarama. “[The original war] is something the Watchers have been keenly aware of, and the possible thought of it happening again brought Uatu back. Maybe it's time for the Watcher to stop watching and start doing."

Discover the secret that could make Uatu break his sacred oath when RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1 arrives on March 16. And don’t miss the opening shot of the RECKONING WAR when FANTASTIC FOUR: RECKONING WAR ALPHA #1 hits stands on February 2!

RECKONING WAR: TRIAL OF THE WATCHER #1

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art and Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

On Sale 3/16