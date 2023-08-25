Remembering Dan Green, 1952-2023

Earlier this month, celebrated comic book artist and inker Dan Green passed away. With a career spanning more than four decades, Green's work brought some of the Marvel Universe's most beloved characters and stories to life for generations of fans to enjoy.

Born in Detroit, Michigan on November 26, 1952, Green began his career with DC Comics in the 1970s as an inker and finisher. In the world of comic book artistry, finishers complete initial storytelling breakdowns that are sparse in terms of details and tight illustration. Green worked extensively as a finisher rather than just an inker, doing extensive drawing and tightening of the pages on which he worked as well as providing the final polished inks.

Green's career at Marvel Comics began in 1973, when he inked Jim Starlin on CAPTAIN MARVEL (1968) #28. After inking and finishing Sal Buscema on DEFENDERS (1972), Green began one of his most enduring collaborative relationships: inking John Byrne on IRON FIST (1974), including IRON FIST (1974) #14, the debut of the classic super villain Sabretooth.

Green and Byrne went on to work together on AVENGERS (1963), with Green intermittently inking the adventures of Earth's Mightiest Heroes from 1978 to 1982, over renowned artists Carmine Infantino and Gene Colan. During this period, Green also worked on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) and PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976).

Additionally, Green took on primary penciling and inking duties on DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) for a brief but memorable run in 1983 as the Sorcerer Supreme uncovered the secrets of the Darkhold.