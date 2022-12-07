Remembering Kevin O'Neill, 1953-2022

Earlier this year, acclaimed comic book artist Kevin O'Neill passed away at the age of 69. He leaves behind a legacy that spans nearly five decades in the comic industry. O'Neill was also widely known as the co-creator of Marshal Law and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

O'Neill was born on August 22, 1953 in London, England, and he wasted little time before entering the realm of comics. When O'Neill was 16, he was hired to work at the publishing company IPC. From there, he began working on children’s comics and Disney comic reprints.

The turning point in O'Neill’s career came in 1977 when he began working on landmark British comics anthology 2000AD. Under the tutelage of writer Pat Mills, O'Neill began drawing short stories in 2000AD. After collaborating on stories featuring the Ro-Busters and ABC Warriors, O'Neill and Mills co-created Nemesis the Warlock. Although initially used for only a single story, Nemesis quickly proved to be a popular character within 2000AD and kept O'Neill and Mills busy throughout the early ’80s. Additionally, the 1990 feature film Hardware was based on O'Neill and Steve MacManus’ 1981 short story, “Shok!”.