Remembering Neal Adams, 1941-2022

Marvel Comics pauses to reflect upon the life and career of legendary cartoonist and comic book artist Neal Adams, known for his photorealistic art and contributions to Marvel comics and the comics community at large. During his career at Marvel, he contributed to several ongoing titles, such as UNCANNY X-MEN, THE AVENGERS, THOR, and AMAZING ADVENTURES.

Born on June 15th, 1941, Adams read comics throughout his childhood and decided to hone his skills to become an artist. Despite initially receiving a rejection from DC Comics in 1959, his name and work would soon become ubiquitous in the comics industry, starting with his debut at Archie Comics in Adventures of the Fly #4. He then began as an assistant to artist Howard Nostrand on the Bat Masterson newspaper strip and worked with the Johnstone and Cushing advertising agency on comic strips, advertising, and storyboarding. After penciling and inking horror comics for Warren magazines, he applied to DC again and was accepted. During his time at the company, he went on to make a name for himself by drawing headline characters like Batman and Superman, as well as striking new ground with writer Dennis O’Neil in the socially relevant Green Lantern/Green Arrow series.

In 1969, Adams began contributing to Marvel Comics by teaming up with writer Roy Thomas on UNCANNY X-MEN #56-63 (1969). The duo teamed up again on the influential “Kree-Skrull War” arc in THE AVENGERS #93-97 (1971-1972). Later, Adams also worked with writer Gerry Conway and penciller Howard Chaykin, introducing Killraven in AMAZING ADVENTURES #18 (May 1973).